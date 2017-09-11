New home for South Sioux City Fire Department - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New home for South Sioux City Fire Department

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

South Sioux City fire fighters, now have a new place to call home.

The Cardinal City first broke ground on it's new fire hall  in October 2016.

Fast forward almost a year, and the 2-point-6 million dollar fire station is now open for use

Many crowded the fire hall today to hear the grand opening ceremony.

South Sioux City Fire Chief, Clint Merithew, says the new fire hall, allows firefighters to do things now, that they could not do before.

"It benefits the community as well as the equipment- the equipment is so big, it wouldn't fit in any other station that we have," says South Sioux City Fire Chief, Clint Merithew. "This is going to benefit very much so with having the facilities to shower after a fire, have lockers, to have a kitchen."

The 12,000 sq. ft. building is located at 1501 Dakota Ave- right across the street from the old fire hall built in 1915. 

For a look inside the new building, you can go here: http://www.ktiv.com/story/36278745/south-sioux-city-ne-firefighters-preparing-new-fire-hall-for-grand-opening

