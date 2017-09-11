New AP Iowa high school football rankings released

Sioux Center is ranked fourth in Class 2A in the new AP Iowa high school football poll.
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Des Moines Dowling (14) 3-0 149 1
2. Iowa City West (1) 3-0 130 3
3. Johnston 3-0 118 4
4. West Des Moines Valley 2-1 95 2
5. Waukee 2-1 79 7
6. Bettendorf 2-1 59 8
7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3-0 57 6
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-0 53 5
9. Ankeny Centennial 2-1 35 10
10. Cedar Falls 2-1 24 9
Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 14. Waterloo West 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4. Newton 3. Indianola 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Solon (8) 3-0 135 1
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (1) 3-0 133 2
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5) 3-0 102 4
4. Pella 3-0 88 6
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 3-0 86 8
6. Webster City 3-0 83 5
7. Sioux City Heelan 2-1 36 3
8. Storm Lake 3-0 32 7
9. Carlisle 3-0 29 9
10. Glenwood 3-0 24 10
Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 18. Manchester West Delaware 15. Spirit Lake 13. Washington 12. Boone 7. Harlan 5. Oskaloosa 3. Norwalk 2. Carroll 2.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Williamsburg (9) 3-0 142 1
2. Waukon (4) 3-0 134 2
3. Boyden-Hull-RV (1) 2-1 106 4
4. Sioux Center (1) 3-0 92 5
5. Mount Vernon 2-1 88 6
6. Sheldon 3-0 67 7
7. Cascade 3-0 55 8
8. Clear Lake 2-1 44 10
9. Monroe PCM 2-1 35 9
10. South Central Calhoun 2-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 12. Carroll Kuemper 11. Union, La Porte City 8. New Hampton 7. State Center West Marshall 7. Donnellson Central Lee 2. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Inwood West Lyon (11) 3-0 143 1
2. Van Meter (3) 3-0 129 2
3. Pella Christian (1) 3-0 122 3
4. Iowa City Regina 1-2 84 4
5. Hull Western Christian 2-1 73 5
6. Pleasantville 3-0 65 6
7. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 3-0 49 8
8. West Branch 3-0 46 NR
9. Bellevue 3-0 40 7
10. Denver 2-1 21 10
Others receiving votes: Wilton 11. Missouri Valley 11. Leon Central Decatur 7. Hinton 6. Jewell South Hamilton 5. O-A/BCIG 3. Logan-Magnolia 3. IKM/Manning 2. Belmond-Klemme 2. Eagle Grove 1. Madrid 1. Panora Panorama 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12) 3-0 145 1
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2) 3-0 118 2
3. Hawarden West Sioux 3-0 109 3
4. Algona Garrigan 3-0 71 4
5. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 3-0 70 6
6. Lisbon (1) 3-0 67 5
7. Packwood Pekin 4-0 47 9
8. St. Ansgar 3-0 38 7
9. Hudson 3-0 32 NR
10. Lynnville-Sully 3-0 28 8
Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 21. Southwest Valley 14. Akron-Westfield 11. Winthrop East Buchanan 5. New London 3. Mason City Newman 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (9) 3-0 133 1
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (2) 3-0 118 4
3. Audubon (2) 3-0 116 3
4. Newell-Fonda (1) 3-0 90 5
5. Lone Tree 4-0 62 7
6. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 3-0 57 8
7. Harris-Lake Park 2-1 53 2
8. Kingsley-Pierson 3-0 33 9
9. Tripoli 3-0 27 NR
10. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 2-1 20 6
Others receiving votes: Ackley AGWSR 8. Wyoming Midland 8. Sidney 8. Afton East Union 7. Stanton 6. Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. Riceville 6. Westside Ar-We-Va 5. Moravia 3.Anita CAM 2. Baxter 1. Melcher-Dallas 1.