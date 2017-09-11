New AP Iowa high school football rankings released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New AP Iowa high school football rankings released

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Sioux Center is ranked fourth in Class 2A in the new AP Iowa high school football poll.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
                                             Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  West  Des  Moines  Dowling  (14)        3-0      149    1     
  2.  Iowa  City  West  (1)                   3-0      130    3     
  3.  Johnston                                3-0      118    4     
  4.  West  Des  Moines  Valley               2-1      95     2     
  5.  Waukee                                  2-1      79     7     
  6.  Bettendorf                              2-1      59     8     
  7.  Council  Bluffs  Lewis  Central         3-0      57     6     
  8.  Cedar  Rapids  Prairie                  3-0      53     5     
  9.  Ankeny  Centennial                      2-1      35     10   
10.  Cedar  Falls                             2-1      24     9     
                                                                     
   Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 14. Waterloo West 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4. Newton 3. Indianola 1.

Class 3A
                                             Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Solon  (8)                              3-0      135    1     
  2.  Dallas  Center-Grimes  (1)              3-0      133    2     
  3.  Cedar  Rapids  Xavier  (5)              3-0      102    4     
  4.  Pella                                   3-0      88     6     
  5.  Sergeant  Bluff-Luton  (1)              3-0      86     8     
  6.  Webster  City                           3-0      83     5     
  7.  Sioux  City  Heelan                     2-1      36     3     
  8.  Storm  Lake                             3-0      32     7     
  9.  Carlisle                                3-0      29     9     
10.  Glenwood                                 3-0      24     10   
                                                             
   Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 18. Manchester West Delaware 15. Spirit Lake 13. Washington 12. Boone 7. Harlan 5. Oskaloosa 3. Norwalk 2. Carroll 2.

Class 2A
                                             Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Williamsburg  (9)                       3-0      142    1     
  2.  Waukon  (4)                             3-0      134    2     
  3.  Boyden-Hull-RV  (1)                     2-1      106    4     
  4.  Sioux  Center  (1)                      3-0      92     5     
  5.  Mount  Vernon                           2-1      88     6     
  6.  Sheldon                                 3-0      67     7     
  7.  Cascade                                 3-0      55     8     
  8.  Clear  Lake                             2-1      44     10   
  9.  Monroe  PCM                             2-1      35     9     
10.  South  Central  Calhoun                  2-1      14     NR   
                                                       
   Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 12. Carroll Kuemper 11. Union, La Porte City 8. New Hampton 7. State Center West Marshall 7. Donnellson Central Lee 2. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 1.

Class 1A
                                             Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Inwood  West  Lyon  (11)                3-0      143    1     
  2.  Van  Meter  (3)                         3-0      129    2     
  3.  Pella  Christian  (1)                   3-0      122    3     
  4.  Iowa  City  Regina                      1-2      84     4     
  5.  Hull  Western  Christian                2-1      73     5     
  6.  Pleasantville                           3-0      65     6     
  7.  A-H-S-T-W,  Avoca                       3-0      49     8     
  8.  West  Branch                            3-0      46     NR   
  9.  Bellevue                                3-0      40     7     
10.  Denver                                   2-1      21     10   
                                                        
   Others receiving votes: Wilton 11. Missouri Valley 11. Leon Central Decatur 7. Hinton 6. Jewell South Hamilton 5. O-A/BCIG 3. Logan-Magnolia 3. IKM/Manning 2. Belmond-Klemme 2. Eagle Grove 1. Madrid 1. Panora Panorama 1.

Class A
                                             Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Council  Bluffs  St.  Albert  (12)      3-0      145    1     
  2.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck  (2)                 3-0      118    2     
  3.  Hawarden  West  Sioux                   3-0      109    3     
  4.  Algona  Garrigan                        3-0      71     4     
  5.  Fairbank  Wapsie  Valley                3-0      70     6     
  6.  Lisbon  (1)                             3-0      67     5     
  7.  Packwood  Pekin                         4-0      47     9     
  8.  St.  Ansgar                             3-0      38     7     
  9.  Hudson                                  3-0      32     NR   
10.  Lynnville-Sully                          3-0      28     8     
                                                                         
   Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 21. Southwest Valley 14. Akron-Westfield 11. Winthrop East Buchanan 5. New London 3. Mason City Newman 1.

Class 8-Man
                                              Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Gilbertville-Don  Bosco  (9)            3-0       133    1     
  2.  Remsen  Saint  Mary's  (2)              3-0       118    4     
  3.  Audubon  (2)                            3-0       116    3     
  4.  Newell-Fonda  (1)                       3-0       90     5     
  5.  Lone  Tree                              4-0       62     7     
  6.  Jackson  Junction  Turkey  Valley       3-0       57     8     
  7.  Harris-Lake  Park                       2-1       53     2     
  8.  Kingsley-Pierson                        3-0       33     9     
  9.  Tripoli                                 3-0       27     NR   
10.  Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire      2-1       20     6     
                                                                                   
   Others receiving votes: Ackley AGWSR 8. Wyoming Midland 8. Sidney 8. Afton East Union 7. Stanton 6. Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. Riceville 6. Westside Ar-We-Va 5. Moravia 3.Anita CAM 2. Baxter 1. Melcher-Dallas 1.

