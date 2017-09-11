Federal government face challenge of footing the bill for recovery efforts from back-to-back disasters

Gov. Scott said, "This is a deadly major storm and our state has never seen anything like this.

Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.

As Hurricane Irma barrels North on Monday through the Southeastern U.S., Floridians are beginning to assess the damage.

This comes as the Gulf area is still drying out and cleaning up after a devastating blow from Hurricane Harvey.

While people in these areas pick up the pieces, the federal government is bracing for a financial hit as they try to provide adequate emergency funds to areas affected by the storms.

"We are marshalling the full resources of the Federal Government to help Americans in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, and Tennessee," said President Donald Trump on Monday at a remembrance ceremony for 9/11.

With a projected $290 billion impact on the U.S. economy, lawmakers on Capitol Hill will try to pass another relief bill to help with cleanup after what has already been an extremely costly hurricane season.



