Federal government face challenge of footing the bill for recove - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Federal government face challenge of footing the bill for recovery efforts from back-to-back disasters

Posted:
(NBC News) -

As Hurricane Irma barrels North on Monday through the Southeastern U.S., Floridians are beginning to assess the damage.

This comes as the Gulf area is still drying out and cleaning up after a devastating blow from Hurricane Harvey.

While people in these areas pick up the pieces, the federal government is bracing for a financial hit as they try to provide adequate emergency funds to areas affected by the storms.

"We are marshalling the full resources of the Federal Government to help Americans in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, and Tennessee," said President Donald Trump on Monday at a remembrance ceremony for 9/11.

With a projected $290 billion impact on the U.S. economy, lawmakers on Capitol Hill will try to pass another relief bill to help with cleanup after what has already been an extremely costly hurricane season.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2gYWRmt

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.