Quiet, but warm, for the workweek

It's another quiet start to our workweek as Siouxland saw a lot of sunshine today with highs in the low 80s.

This quiet start to the workweek is going to continue for a few days as highs stay decently above average into the upper 80s.

Our first chance of seeing any rain try to creep into the forecast would be Thursday night but that's a very small chance at this point.

We'll also have slight chance of showers Friday and during the day on Saturday.

The best chances of thunderstorms appear to be from Saturday evening into Saturday night.

That's a cold front that moves through Saturday night and temperatures will certainly reflect that with highs on Sunday and Monday only getting into the low to mid 70s with both days looking dry at this point.