Iowa's Stanley, USD's Streveler named players of the week

Iowa was riding high after their wild overtime win over Iowa State on Saturday. Monday, the Hawkeyes' first-year starting quarterback, Nate Stanley, earned his first player of the week honor.



Stanley was named the Big Ten's Co-offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

Stanley had 27 completions for 333 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the win over the Cyclones. He also completed passes to nine different receivers.



Stanley is the first Hawkeye to throw for at least 300 yards, with five touchdowns, since 1987.

South Dakota quarterback Chris Streveler is the Missouri Valley offensive player of the week, and STATS National FCS Player of the Week.



The senior threw for 306 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 110 yards and three more scores, as USD beat Bowling Green 35-27 on Saturday.

Streveler has accounted for 10 touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season, as the Coyotes have started 2-0. USD is ranked 23rd in this week's FCS Top 25.