School board elections take place Tuesday in Iowa

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

School board elections are taking place statewide Tuesday in Iowa.

Some have already made their decision with absentee voting having been in full swing for a few weeks.

Any ballot being mailed in must be postmarked with Monday's date.

You can also drop your ballot off at the auditor's office tomorrow or vote in person.

It is important to vote by any method even if you don't have kids in school.

"Even if you are renting, a certain percentage of your rent goes to property taxes so you should always be paying attention to what the policies are of your local school board." said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor.

Sioux City's 13 precincts will open at 7 AM tomorrow and will close at 8 PM.

Most of the rest of Woodbury County's precincts will open at noon.

Check with your county auditor for poll times and locations in your community.

