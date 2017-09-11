Omaha, NE man convicted of vehicular homicide for 2016 Sioux City crash

A jury has convicted an Omaha man in a deadly crash on Sioux City's west side back in November.

Following a week-long trial, last week, the jury in the case against Jerell Wilson found him guilty of vehicular homicide, eluding, and drunk driving.

Authorities say a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull Wilson's car over on Hamilton Boulevard, in Sioux City, shortly before 4:00am on November 11th, 2016. The driver fled, and according to authorities, speeds topped 80 miles per hour on West 3rd Street. The chase ended a short time later when the car hit a dip, went out of control. The car rolled and crashed into a wall at the intersection of West 3rd and Ross Streets.

A passenger in the car, 38-year-old Djuan Beverly, died of injuries suffered in the crash.