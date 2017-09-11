Wall Lake, IA neighborhood evacuated during Sunday night standof - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Wall Lake, IA neighborhood evacuated during Sunday night standoff

Posted:
WALL LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Sac County, Iowa, authorities were faced with an almost four hour stand-off Sunday night.

The standoff began after police were looking for a 32-year-old male that made homicidal threats Saturday night.

After making contact with the man, who was inside a home at 406 West 1st Street, in Wall Lake, the man threatened suicide by cop. The man, who is still unidentified, said if police did not "back off" he would pull a weapon causing them to shoot him.

Neighbors had to be evacuated.

With the help of a crisis negotiator Sac County authorities were able to take the man in without incident.

The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

