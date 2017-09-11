Former KTIV weekend anchor covers Irma

Former KTIV weekend anchor Robert Lowe now works at the NBC station in Orlando, Florida, and experienced Hurricane Irma firsthand.



He has been reporting in Daytona Beach throughout the storm.



The hurricane began to move into that area Sunday morning.



By Sunday night conditions really began to go downhill.



"About 2 AM last night we saw the worst of the storm in the area. It was an incredible sight. There were palm trees just ripped out from the ground. It was a scary sight but I'm glad we weathered it pretty well." said Lowe.



Mandatory evacuations were in place for the coastal cities including Daytona Beach.



That made Daytona Beach seem like a ghost town.



"People from all over the country come to check out Daytona Beach, the famous racetrack where the Daytona 500 is. This is a vibrant, electric town and to see it completely empty with no one on the streets besides news crews to keep you informed and local law enforcement to keep you safe is a surreal sight to say the least." said Lowe.



This is the same area that experienced the wrath of Hurricane Matthew last October.



Lowe says that experience helped prepare the city for this storm.