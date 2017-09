One of the three people accused of using counterfeit money at Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, has pleaded not guilty.

29-year old Brittany Derby is charged with forgery and misdemeanor theft. Her trial is set for October 31.

Police say Derby, 26-year old Kurt Jones, and 27-year old Jackelen Hartsock made several cash transactions at the casino on August 5. Police say the bills were later found to be counterfeit.

Hartsock and Jones have also pleaded not guilty.