South Sioux City has new deal with Siouxland Paramedics

South Sioux City fire officials unveiled their new fire station Monday Morning.

But Monday night, they introduced a new deal with Siouxland Paramedics.

City officials unanimously approved a new agreement between both organizations that runs through January 1st of next year.

After an unspoken agreement between both sides for years, the new contract will include clear contingencies.

"Today there was an approval to provide $200 for any call that we would make with Siouxland Paramedics at least through the end of the year," said South Sioux City Administrator, Lance Hedquist.

This amount is only paid if South Sioux City uses SPI's services.

Also on the agenda, was a drone ordinance.

City Administrator Lance Hedquist said this has been a discussion not only in South Sioux City, but nationwide.

"It's an attempt to provide a balance between protecting the public, and their safety and their privacy," adds Hedquist. "With some legitimate ways that we can do it and stay within FAA guidelines."

The ordinance sets a height requirement for the drones, and limitations where they can fly.