Sioux City City Council votes for SCFD paramedic and ambulance division

A 17-year Sioux City partnership has ended.

Siouxland Paramedics announced in August it would end its contract with the city of Sioux City.

Now, the city is scrambling to fill the void.

"It's created a lot of stress and I think some frustration," said Sioux City Fire Chief Tom Everett.

On Monday night, Sioux City City Council voted 3-1 to approve a civilian paramedic and ambulance division of the Sioux City Fire Department.

The fire department will hire 27 employees to fill the new section of the fire rescue team.

Finding the personnel will be no simple task. The position comes with residential restrictions.

"If you live in another state or far away and you have to make a decision whether or not you're going to move within ten miles of Sioux City and the state of Iowa to keep a job, that's a pretty tough decision for some of those people to make," said Everett.

And fire officials don't have much time to be picky.

They have to be fully staffed before Siouxland Paramedics and the city of Sioux City's contract ends on December 31st.

"The time frame we have for January 1st to get this whole thing put into place is pretty phenomenal and at least we know which direction we're headed," said Everett.

Their eyes are set on some familiar faces.

Siouxland Paramedics employees will have to give up the name, but still have the will to serve.

"They're excited to come to work for us," said Everett. "Obviously, we work with them every day in the streets so we know these people. We're part of their family and they're part of ours."

An old partnership, now a new family under the same roof.

The new division will cost nearly $600,000

Fire Rescue will have six operational ambulances at stations around the city.