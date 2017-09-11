Campbell to make return to Ohio when Cyclones visit Akron

Iowa State came out on the losing end of a phenomenal Cy-Hawk game on Saturday, dropping a 44-41, overtime decision to Iowa.



The Cyclones now turn their attention to the road, but a trip to Akron will be a familiar one for ISU head coach Matt Campbell.

Campbell spent 11 seasons in the Mid-American Conference, both at Bowling Green, and of course, Toledo.



Campbell faced Akron twice when he was head coach at Toledo, going 1-1 in those contests.



Iowa State has eight players and 12 more coaches or staffers from Ohio, including Campbell, who grew up in Massillon.

"Is it great going back to Ohio? Absolutely. But I also know what's waiting for us in Ohio, and that's a great challenge," said Campbell. "I do like the opportunity to get on the road. If you're going to have a chance to be an elite team in college football, you've got to go win football games on the road. This is an opportunity for us to do that and play a veteran team that's got some really talented players."

Iowa State and Akron will kick off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.