Residents concerned about traffic and businesses in Morningside Ave. reconstruction plans

Another item on Monday night's council agenda, which had raised some concern from business owners along Morningside Ave., was pulled from the agenda before the meeting started.

City engineers have plans to reduce Morningside Ave.'s four lanes to three.

That would offer one lane of traffic in either direction and a center turning lane.

Parking would also change from parallel parking to reverse-angle parking.

City engineers say the changes would reduce the number of accidents on the street.

Right now, the accident rate along Morningside Ave. is 60% above the state average.

But, nearby small business owners say the changes will only clog up traffic, and drive away customers.

"I think it would make it very inconvenient for customers, because if I was driving by Drilling Pharmacy and my only option was back-in diagonal parking, I would just drive right by the store," said Drill Pharmacy owner, Bill Drilling. "All you're going to do by doing this is making it more congested."

Residents fear it will be even more dangerous to drive, and park, during the winter when city plows push snow into the center of Morningside Ave., like they do downtown.

There was no indication when, or if, the vote will appear on a future city council agenda.