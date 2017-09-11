Siouxland Freedom Park event honors those killed during September 11th attacks

During the September 11th attacks, 19 men hijacked four U.S. planes and targeted New York and Washington, D.C. Siouxlanders paused to remember the attacks that stunned America 16-year ago.

September 11, 2001. 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers and 37 officers at the Port Authority lost their life.

In Freedom Park, remembered were the thousands who died that day, and sympathy for a nation still dealing with the aftereffects of terror, death and destruction.

"We need to remember what people have suffered, both then and now and we need to remain united as a country to defend ourselves and our country," said Larry Armbright, Dakota County American Legion Commander.

This September 11th remembrance ceremony is not just about remembering the devastation that one act created, but remembering the goodness and strength that America is known for.

"The American spirit is alive and well, you can knock us down but we are going to get back up and we are always going to be strong regardless of what comes at us," said Army Veteran Mark Skaff.

As old and damaged flags are retired with dignity., new flags, representing an even stronger America are honored.