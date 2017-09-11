Sioux City S.W.A.T. team gets new tactical robot - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City S.W.A.T. team gets new tactical robot

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
LITTLE SIOUX, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Sioux City SWAT Team has a new crime fighting tool, the tactical team now has a robot.

Designed to deal with situations that are difficult to get to, or dangerous for first responders, robots can manipulate objects, as well as, gather data through a variety of technologies. The robotic arms are modeled after video game controls and use cameras, sensors and microphones to assist law enforcement. 

"Maybe there was a situation where we had a barricaded gunman and it wasn't safe to send an officer in, we could send the robot in and get a layout, see was inside without having to risk an officer or a K-9," said Sergeant Ryan bertrand, SWAT Team Leader, Sioux City Police Department.

A grant from Missouri River Historical Development helped pay for the robot. About 30 SWAT team members have been trained to use the robot.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.