Sioux City S.W.A.T. team gets new tactical robot

The Sioux City SWAT Team has a new crime fighting tool, the tactical team now has a robot.

Designed to deal with situations that are difficult to get to, or dangerous for first responders, robots can manipulate objects, as well as, gather data through a variety of technologies. The robotic arms are modeled after video game controls and use cameras, sensors and microphones to assist law enforcement.

"Maybe there was a situation where we had a barricaded gunman and it wasn't safe to send an officer in, we could send the robot in and get a layout, see was inside without having to risk an officer or a K-9," said Sergeant Ryan bertrand, SWAT Team Leader, Sioux City Police Department.

A grant from Missouri River Historical Development helped pay for the robot. About 30 SWAT team members have been trained to use the robot.