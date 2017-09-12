356 rescued during Jacksonville flooding - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

356 rescued during Jacksonville flooding

MIAMI (AP) -

Jacksonville sheriff's officials said on Twitter that 356 people were rescued from flooding on Monday as Hurricane Irma moved over Florida.

And they tweeted some advice for them: "We hope the 356 people who had their lives saved yesterday will take evacuation orders seriously in the future."

Sheriff's officials also said that all bridges leading into downtown Jacksonville have re-opened.

They noted that many roads are still blocked or flooded Tuesday morning and motorist are urged to treat intersections without working red lights as four-way stops.

