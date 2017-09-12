Irma's trail of destruction - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Irma's trail of destruction

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Florida residents are getting their first look at the staggering damage left by Hurricane Irma.

The storm slammed into the Keys as a Category Four hurricane, with the storm surge pushing homes off their foundation, boats onto roads, and toppling RV's and trailers. 

"It's going to take months, maybe years to get this cleaned up," said Keys resident Bryan Holley. 

Holley is one of the estimated 10,000 thousand who refused to leave the Keys.  He now says he wishes he'd heeded the warnings. 

"Not going to do another one," he said.
 
The storm knocked out power to more than seven-million people, too much for the states largest energy provider to handle. 

"It's also the first storm, by the way, that has impacted all 27 thousand square miles and 35 counties that we serve across Florida. It is a magnitude that we just haven't seen before," said Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy.
 
The fast moving water pushed by hurricane force winds left a path of destruction and flooding into the Carolinas. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2xX2O6n

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.