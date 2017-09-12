Army Corps: Ban on gas-powered motorboats on Lake Yankton to rem - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Army Corps: Ban on gas-powered motorboats on Lake Yankton to remain in effect

Posted:
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday the ban on gas-powered motorboats on Lake Yankton will remain in effect The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday the ban on gas-powered motorboats on Lake Yankton will remain in effect
YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -

The ban on gas-powered motorboats on Lake Yankton, just below Gavins Point Dam, will remain in effect. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made that announcement Tuesday, saying the decision was based on several factors, including public input.

The corps held public meetings and surveyed those who use the lake. Some, including the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, favored allowing motorized boats on the lake.  They say the law excludes a large number of users who pay for fishing licenses and boat registrations.

But some lake-goers wanted to keep motorboats off the small lake, saying it's a quiet place for families where many kids learn paddle sports for the first time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.