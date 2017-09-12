Army Corps: Ban on gas-powered motorboats on Lake Yankton to remain in effect

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday the ban on gas-powered motorboats on Lake Yankton will remain in effect

The ban on gas-powered motorboats on Lake Yankton, just below Gavins Point Dam, will remain in effect. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made that announcement Tuesday, saying the decision was based on several factors, including public input.

The corps held public meetings and surveyed those who use the lake. Some, including the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, favored allowing motorized boats on the lake. They say the law excludes a large number of users who pay for fishing licenses and boat registrations.

But some lake-goers wanted to keep motorboats off the small lake, saying it's a quiet place for families where many kids learn paddle sports for the first time.