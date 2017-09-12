Seaboard donates pork to Operation BBQ Relief to serve meals to hurricane victims

Seaboard Triumph Foods in Sioux City is aiding in the hurricane disaster relief, after just one week of commercial production.

The company has sent a trailer full of its Prairie Fresh Premium Pork to "Operation BBQ Relief."

The donation will allow Operation BBQ Relief to serve more than 100,000 meals to hurricane victims.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our workforce and their commitment to producing high-quality, wholesome pork,” said Mark Porter, Seaboard Triumph Foods chief operating officer. “The product quality looks great. We’re on our planned schedule after the first week, and grateful that some of the product we produced this first week can be donated to help Operation BBQ Relief serve hot, delicious meals to those dealing with the aftermath from the recent natural disasters.”