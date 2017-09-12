Summer-Like warmth continues to build in

More quiet but warmer conditions prevail as we step toward the middle part of our week with continued heating expected today and into our Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure will continue to keep us in the influence of southerly flow which will pump in much above average temps and some higher humidity. Highs look to top out in the upper 80s today with temps surging toward 90° tomorrow afternoon. We start to gently break down that ridge as a cold front begins to approach the area.

Temperatures will still be mild out ahead of that passage with isolated showers possible Thursday and Friday. Our best chance of rainfall though and some spotty thunderstorms looks to be Saturday as the front pushes through, especially later in the day. The moisture looks to move out during the wee hours of our Sunday with some sunshine returning to closeout the weekend. Temps will fall back closer and even below average as step into Sunday and Monday with highs rising into the middle and upper 70s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer