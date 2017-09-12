South Sioux City, NE man formally charged in wife's death

Formal charges have now been brought against the South Sioux City, Neb. man, who police say shot and killed his wife outside of the Dakota County's Law Enforcement Center on September 6.

In a release by the Dakota County Attorney's Office, 41-year old Bei Sheng Chen is being charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Domestic Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, in the death of his wife, 33-year old Mei Huang.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. September 6 outside of the LEC in South Sioux City.

Officials say after hearing two gun shots outside the LEC, they found Huang on the ground and Chen attempting to escape.

Huang was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, where she was pronounced dead around 11 a.m. that day.

