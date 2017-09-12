Bishop Heelan's Hazekamp commits to North Dakota

Bishop Heelan senior Elijah Hazekamp has committed to play at North Dakota.

Bishop Heelan senior Elijah Hazekamp has committed to play basketball at the University of North Dakota. He made the announcement on Twitter this weekend.

Hazekamp led the Crusaders in scoring last season, averaging 17.7 points per game, while make 49% of his shots from the field. He also led Heelan in three pointers and was the top free-throw shooter, making 87% from the line.

North Dakota won the Big Sky Conference title last year, and played in the NCAA tournament, finishing with a 22-10 record.

Billy Brown of Spirit Lake, Iowa, is also on the North Dakota roster.