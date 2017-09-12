Bishop Heelan's Hazekamp commits to North Dakota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Bishop Heelan's Hazekamp commits to North Dakota

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bishop Heelan senior Elijah Hazekamp has committed to play at North Dakota. Bishop Heelan senior Elijah Hazekamp has committed to play at North Dakota.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Bishop Heelan senior Elijah Hazekamp has committed to play basketball at the University of North Dakota. He made the announcement on Twitter this weekend.

Hazekamp led the Crusaders in scoring last season, averaging 17.7 points per game, while make 49% of his shots from the field. He also led Heelan in three pointers and was the top free-throw shooter, making 87% from the line.

North Dakota won the Big Sky Conference title last year, and played in the NCAA tournament, finishing with a 22-10 record.

Billy Brown of Spirit Lake, Iowa, is also on the North Dakota roster.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.