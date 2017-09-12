More September warmth to come

Temperatures in the 80s continue to move in making it feel a little more like July in the afternoons than September.

It's looking like highs in the mid to upper 80s are going to continue for three more days before some cooler weather starts to move in.

We'll stay dry on Wednesday with Thursday giving us just a small chance of a shower during the morning and again on Thursday night.

Some better chance of thunderstorms could work onto the scene from Friday evening into Friday night with some continuing into Saturday as well.

Highs on Saturday will go down to about 80 but Sunday gets even cooler as highs only get into the low 70s.

Temperatures will start to rebound next week with a small chance of a thunderstorm Monday.