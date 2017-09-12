Voters visit the polls to elect Sioux City Community School Board members

Voting at the polls around Sioux City was steady for most of the day Tuesday.

Voting officials say there were some big rushes in the morning before work hours and around noon during lunch.

But the biggest voter turnout was in the evening hours after voters got off work, around 5 and 6 p.m.

There were 13 voting polls around the city voters could fill out their ballots at.

The three candidates elected will serve on the Sioux City Community School board for four years.

"They make very important decisions when it comes to our children and they're our greatest natural resource so obviously we really need to have people look into who's going to be making these important decisions for us and voting is an opportunity to exercise that choice," said Sioux City election board official, Connie Richardson Smith.

Sioux City school district voting began at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and closed at 8 p.m.