Voters visit the polls to elect Sioux City Community School Boar - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Voters visit the polls to elect Sioux City Community School Board members

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Voting at the polls around Sioux City was steady for most of the day Tuesday. 

Voting officials say there were some big rushes in the morning before work hours and around noon during lunch.

But the biggest voter turnout was in the evening hours after voters got off work, around 5 and 6 p.m.

There were 13 voting polls around the city voters could fill out their ballots at. 

The three candidates elected will serve on the Sioux City Community School board for four years. 

"They make very important decisions when it comes to our children and they're our greatest natural resource so obviously we really need to have people look into who's going to be making these important decisions for us and voting is an opportunity to exercise that choice," said Sioux City election board official, Connie Richardson Smith. 

Sioux City school district voting began at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and closed at 8 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.