Grassley not committed to Trump, Jr. public hearing despite Feinstein comments

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee is vowing there will be a public hearing on Russia involving Donald Trump, Junior.

When asked, by CNN, if she expected the son of President Trump to return to the committee for a public hearing, California's Dianne Feinstein said, "I do -- come hell or high water."

At issue is his meeting, last year, with a Russian lawyer and others, reportedly to try and obtain dirt on Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton.

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. He says he hasn't committed to a public hearing. "I'm going to talk to Senator Feinstein about that, and make a decision after we talk to him, Grassley said. "But don't forget, we've got several steps. We've got to get the transcript. We've got to make sure that the people that gave the transcript get a chance to check it for accuracy."

The younger Trump was interviewed by Senate Judiciary staff, behind closed doors, for nearly four hours, last week.