Voter turnout has been low in many parts of Iowa including Woodbury County for school board elections.

According to Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, as of 4 pm, about 5% of eligible voters had cast votes in the election.

There are several school races across the county, but the main contested race is for the Sioux City Community School Board. In that race there are 5 candidates running for 3 positions.

