Hawkeyes not looking past North Texas

After a 2-0 start, the Hawkeyes will try to finish off a perfect non-conference schedule against North Texas on Saturday. Iowa roughed up the Mean Green two years ago, 62-16 in their only previous meeting.

Iowa might need a breather before Big Ten play starts. The Hawkeyes survived an overtime thriller at Iowa State last week, winning 44-41. Iowa rallied from 10 points back in the fourth quarter to stay unbeaten.

After playing North Texas, Iowa opens conference play by hosting fifth-ranked Penn State and then visiting Michigan State. The Hawkeyes are 22-point favorites this week.

"Big Ten play, that can wait, that's down the road," said senior linebacker Ben Niemann. "If you overlook teams that's how you get beat, teams sneak up on you and we're not going to have that this week. All of our focus is on North Texas."

"Just go back to the preparation that got us the two victories," said senior tight end Peter Pekar. "Same schedule, same thing, just got to come back and work hard and hopeful do the same thing this weekend."

"Being 2-0 is good but it really doesn't mean anything if we're not improving this week," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "If we want to be playing games that count in the conference in November we need to be improving right now."

That's a 2:30 game Saturday on ESPN2.