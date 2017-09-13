Sioux City Community School Board winners react to election results

Polls are closed after people cast their ballots in Iowa's statewide school board elections Tuesday.

And, results are in one of the most hotly-contested races of the night for the Sioux City Community School Board.

Five candidates ran for three positions on the board.

Perla Alarcon-Flory retains her seat on the board.

She finished third.

Two newcomers, retired teacher Ron Colling, and attorney Jeremy Saint, will fill the other two seats on the board.

Each of Tuesday night's winners will serve four-year terms in the board.

Two past school board candidates, Miyuki Nelson, and Shaun Broyhill, finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The five candidates gathered at the Woodbury County Courthouse to watch results from the precincts as they showed up one by one on a monitor.

Nearly 13,000 people voted in the election.

Included in that number were more than 3,700 absentee ballots.

The school board election is every two years in Iowa.

The winners of the night shared their responses to the results.

"So, I am very grateful that they have been able to see that I'm here because I do care because I'm doing it for the children, for the students of Sioux City," said Alarcon-Flory, who was re-elected to the Sioux City Community School Board. "And, I'm ready to work. Rolling up my sleeves, I'm ready to work."

"Very happy with the results," said Saint, who was newly elected to the school board. "I knew with the field of candidates we have, that no matter what happens that we were going to have a strong board. We were going to be well-equipped to deal with whatever we needed to deal with to provide good things to our students. I'm so happy that the voters selected me."

"I appreciate the confidence of the voters," said Colling, who was also newly elected to the school board. "It is now my job to get up to speed as to the business of the district and hopefully I can convey the concerns of the public to the administration and to the district."

These are the unofficial results.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will canvas the vote to make it official at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The board members will be sworn in on September 25th after the current board has their last meeting.