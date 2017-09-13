Apple unveils new iPhones - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Apple unveils new iPhones

Posted:
(NBC News)

Apple has unveiled the iPhone X, a new flagship model that coincides with the tenth anniversary of the popular device. 

The new offering has an edge to edge screen that gets rid of "home" button to unlock the phone in favor of a biometrics sensor called Face ID.

That recognition technology kicks in for other features, including animated emojis based on your facial expressions.

Wireless charging is also part of the features mix, along with new dual cameras that allow the incorporation of augmented reality.

The iPhone X also comes with a hefty price tag, starting at $999 dollars.

"With the increased costs of the technology they're putting into these devices, that's just the reality of what we're faced with right now," says technology writer Sarah Granger. 

Apple also unveiled the two new iPhone 8 models and a revamped Apple Watch. 

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2wXDv4Z

 

