Navy delivers Irma aid - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Navy delivers Irma aid

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The U.S. Navy is delivering emergency aid to Hurricane Irma survivors on the Florida Keys.

The U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln is on a mission of mercy on the keys, bringing food, water and other supplies to communities devastated by Irma's winds.

"We can do a lot. We can provide about an extra 100,000 gallons of water a day," says Captain Putnam Browne.
 
The storm left many homeless and some without jobs.

"There's not going to be any tourism down here for quite some time, which is going to make life tough. No way to make a living," says Keys resident Andy Fortin.  
 
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2xYrOu6

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.