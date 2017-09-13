Navy delivers Irma aid

France's president is promising to rebuild stronger Caribbean territories after Hurricane Irma destroyed much of St. Martin and St. Barts.

The U.S. Navy is delivering emergency aid to Hurricane Irma survivors on the Florida Keys.

The U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln is on a mission of mercy on the keys, bringing food, water and other supplies to communities devastated by Irma's winds.

"We can do a lot. We can provide about an extra 100,000 gallons of water a day," says Captain Putnam Browne.



The storm left many homeless and some without jobs.

"There's not going to be any tourism down here for quite some time, which is going to make life tough. No way to make a living," says Keys resident Andy Fortin.



