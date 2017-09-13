UPDATE: Fire guts three vacant buildings in Newell, Iowa

Update:

A morning fire has gutted three vacant buildings in downtown Newell, Iowa.

Around 6:30 Wednesday morning, the blaze broke out in the 100 block of South Fulton Street.

When crews got to the scene the fire was out, but smoke was still visible.

They spent much of the morning spraying water into all three buildings so the flames didn't spark again.

Then, the city brought in equipment to tear down those burned-out buildings.

The fire was so large, that local firefighters used much of their water supply to fight the flames.

So, they called in fire departments from neighboring towns to help.

"We called the area of Storm Lake to come over," said Newell Fire Chief, Bruce Erie. "We started running low on water in our water tower so we had to call for more departments for water so we could transfer water from Fonda, Storm Lake, and Albert City."

The city's post office is right next to the scene of this morning's fire.

The post office suffered both smoke and water damage, but investigators don't believe the damage was "major".

The buildings the burned were vacant, but the owner was just trying to sell them.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the state Fire Marshall was on scene to investigate.

No injuries were reported.



Previous Story:

A fire has destroyed three buildings in downtown Newell, Iowa.

The fire started around 6:30 Wednesday morning in Newell and crews are still working to contain it.

After hours of working at the scene, there are no flames visible but, the buildings are still smoking.

Crews have been spraying water into all three buildings so the flames don't start up again.

KTIV's Ashly Richardson spoke to the Mayor of Newell. He said the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time but, all three buildings were vacant.

The post office does neighbor one of the buildings that caught fire and it has sustained smoke damage.

There are nine different departments are on scene working to clear the damage.

No injuries have been reported.

KTIV's Ashly Richardson and Jennifer Lenzini are on scene and are tweeting updates follow @AshlyKTIV4 and @JenniferKTIV4.

Crews are taking down one of the buildings. pic.twitter.com/MeT4mIa7dM — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyKTIV4) September 13, 2017

Crews are on top of the Post Office, still working on the building. pic.twitter.com/VDJhvRw8V0 — Jennifer Lenzini (@JenniferKTIV4) September 13, 2017

Previous story:

Buena Vista County authorities said crews are responding to a structure fire in Newell, Iowa Wednesday morning.

Viewers have sent us photos from the scene. They said Newell, Storm Lake, Alta, Rembrandt, Sioux Rapids, Marathon, Albert City, Fonda, Nemaha, and Early fire departments are on scene fighting the fire.

KTIV has a crew on the way and we'll bring you the details on News 4 at Noon.

