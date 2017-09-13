South Sioux City Police search for driver that struck pedestrian Saturday

South Sioux City Police are searching for a driver who struck and critically injured a pedestrian Saturday night.

According to a news release, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the southbound lane of the 700 block of Dakota Ave. just before midnight.

The vehicle fled the scene, and officers have yet to identify the driver or the vehicle.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, is currently being hospitalized with critical injuries.

The South Sioux City Police Department is asking the public for any information on the case.

Officials said they are currently working on getting security camera footage from a nearby business.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Law Enforcement Center at (402) 494-7555.