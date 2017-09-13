Heat and humidity continue to build in

High pressure is continuing to dominate the Plains and Upper Midwest with more sun and above average temperatures expected as we crest into mid-week. Summer-Like heat will be building in throughout the next 48 hours with highs topping out near 90° both today and Thursday. A front does begin to approach the region during the day Thursday though and this will give us a slight chance at some thundershowers. These look to linger right into the day on Friday as the front begins to stall to our west. A few more clouds will be with us as well which will help keep temps just a touch cooler with a cooling trend developing as we step closer to the weekend.

The cold front finally pushes through Saturday which will cool as back down below average with lower 80s for Saturday and then the mid 70s returning for our Sunday. The best chance of storms looks to be during the day Saturday into Saturday night as the cold front swings in. We then catch a break in the action for Sunday before another area of low pressure moves in Sunday night. We could see an isolated storm or two on Monday as well with our active pattern continuing into the middle part of next week. The parade of systems just keeps coming with thunderstorms possible yet again next Wednesday. Temperatures start to climb back above average with low to mid 80s building back in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer