WATCH LIVE: Multiple ambulances sent to Washington high school s - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

WATCH LIVE: Multiple ambulances sent to Washington high school shooting

Posted:
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.

Watch Live: Spokane school shooting

The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day.

All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. 

Previous story: 

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school south of Spokane, Washington.
   
The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.
   
Spokane Public Schools said on Twitter that all schools in the district are "being placed into modified lockdown as a precautionary measure."
   
No other information was immediately available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.