Target dresser recall

Target is recalling about 175,000 dressers after a dozen reports of them tipping over or collapsing, including tipping over on two three-year-old children.

The recall involves "Room Essentials" four-drawer dressers sold in three colors.

If they are not anchored to the wall, they can pose serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

The dressers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from January 2013 through April 2016.

Any dresser not properly anchored to the wall should be placed in an area not accessible to children.

Consumers can return the recalled dressers to any Target store for a full refund.



Target can be reached at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily or online at www.Target.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page, then "Furniture" for more information, or the "Product Recalls" tab on www.Facebook.com/Target.