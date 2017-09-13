Corn maze honors farmers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Corn maze honors farmers

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

There's a bigger than life salute to farmers in northwest Iowa.

Pumpkinland in Orange City has this corn maze thanking farmers for all their hard work.

In addition to its pumpkin patches, Pumpkinland is known for having a new corn maze design every year. This year, they teamed up with Culver's for the design.

"Culver's has got a program called 'Thank you, farmers' where they are trying to emphasize the hard work and the efforts that farmers put into growing food and so they have one corn maze in each state that they're operating in. We were chosen for the state of Iowa this year," says Dave Huitink, Owner of Pumpkinland.

Workers started cutting the design into the cornfield back in July. The corn maze is open for anybody who wishes to see the elaborate design. 

Visitors have up until Halloween to get their chance at escaping the corn maze.

