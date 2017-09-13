Buena Vista's Schaap sets school kills record

Buena Vista's Jade Schaap set a school record Tuesday night.

The senior from Western Christian had 29 kills in a four set match, to top the previous BV record of 27 which was set 11 years ago.

Schaap got the record on 73 attempts in a 3-1 win over Grinnell. Her total was just one off her single-match career-high set as a freshman.

Buena Vista extends its current overall win streak to four and is now 5-3 overall.