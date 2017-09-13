Two more days of warmth before changes arrive

Temperatures were again above average in the 80s today although held down a bit by some clouds that moved through along with a couple showers in western Siouxland.

These clouds will move out of the area tonight with lows going into the low 60s. A few clouds will be around on Thursday but we'll stay dry and rather breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday night will give us a slight chance of thunderstorms that could linger into Friday morning.

Friday afternoon is looking mostly dry with highs again in the upper 80s.

Bigger changes move our way this weekend starting with thunderstorm chances Friday night through Saturday night.

We'll start cooling things down as well with highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 70s and Sunday likely only getting into the low 70s.

Sunday night and Monday morning will bring another chance of some storms but temperatures start to rebound.

Highs that will be in the upper 70s Monday will move into the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.