Abandoned pets rescued after Irma

Animal lovers on St. Martin are going door-to-door to rescue pets that were abandoned by their owners before and after Hurricane Irma struck.

On the dutch side of St. Martin many pets were left behind when their owners evacuated the island.

Lex Kools and Lisa Echevarria are taking care of the dogs who were left behind.

(S/ Lex Kools / St Martin Resident:

"We saw the house collapse and we thought they (neighbors) took the doggies with them, but they didn't. So we went here and we saw the three dogs, because it was like right after the storm so they were wet and scared. And we were like, we will take care of them."

The couple already owns two dogs and two cats but are now taking care of all the dogs abandoned in their neighborhood plus a Yorkshire Terrier named Oliver Lisa found tied up at the airport.

He was abandoned by his owner who could not take him aboard a plane.

Lisa said she wouldn't leave the island without her dogs and cats.

She couldn't do it.

Kools has to climb over a fence every day to feed two dogs near him.

They took in a third dog because other dogs were bullying it.

Lisa said the stress of the storm is overwhelming at times.

She wants her mother in Colombia to know she is all right.

The category five hurricane killed 15 people on both the French and Dutch sides of St. Martin.