Attorney appointed for South Sioux City, NE murder suspect

A South Sioux City, Nebraska man, who's charged in the shooting death of his wife outside of the county's law enforcement center, will have legal representation despite declining an attorney several times.

41-year old Bei Sheng Chen faces three charges including First Degree Murder in the death of his wife, 33-year old Mei Huang.

Documents filed in Dakota County show attorney Todd Lancaster will represent Chen. Chen's next court date is September 19.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:00am, last Wednesday morning, outside of the LEC in South Sioux City. Officials say, after hearing two gun shots outside the LEC, they found Huang on the ground and Chen attempting to escape. Huang later died at a Sioux City hospital.