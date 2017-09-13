Trial date set is Sergeant Bluff-Luton student abuse lawsuit

A federal trial begins next month in a lawsuit filed against the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District.

In this case, the plaintiffs are parents of an autistic child, which claim their son was physically abused by a teacher in the Sergeant Bluff schools.

According to court documents, the child left his desk, and laid on the ground. After being asked to go back to his desk, the parents say the teacher dragged their son across the carpeted floor. The parents are seeking damages for excessive use of force, violations of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act, negligence, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The trial is set to begin October 4 in Sioux City.

Last October, the lawyer representing the family refused a $100,000 settlement offer. Attorney Dave O'Brien said damages exceed $10-million. O'Brien said experts told them the child suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, and will need to be institutionalized for the rest of his life.