VIDEO: United Way updates fundraising campaign

United Way of Siouxland believes that everyone in our community is entitled to a quality education, access to the tools needed to build financial stability, and a safe environment with access to health services.

Through our Community Impact Fund, United Way is working to make sure people get the support services they need right now while simultaneously addressing the root causes of key issues. When United Way focuses on the building blocks of a quality life: education, Income, and health, it creates true community impact.

Click here to learn more about United Way's campaign.