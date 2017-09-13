Wayne, NE police warn of utility bill phone scam

Officials in Wayne, Nebraska are warning residents of a utility bill phone scam.

Victims are being told, if they don't pay their bill immediately, their utilities will be shut off within 45 minutes.

Officials say the caller ID of the call is usually an 800 number. But, it can appear to be from a local Wayne number.

The city does make phone calls to utility customers about their accounts. But, that call will always come from local Wayne number.

For anyone with questions or concerns on their accounts, you can contact the city at (402) 375-1733, or visit the office in person.

Here is the full press release from Wayne, NE Police:

We have received reports of a phone scam within the City of Wayne in regards to utility bills. The scam informs the victim if they don't pay immediately, their utilities will be shut off within 45 minutes. The Caller ID of the caller is usually an 800 number, however, scammers can spoof phone numbers and make it look like they are calling from a local Wayne number. The City of Wayne does make phone calls to utility customers about their accounts. The number will always be a local number, either 375-1733, 375-1734, or 375-1741. If you have any questions or concerns about your account, or if you receive what you believe to be a suspicious call about your utility account (even if it shows a local number on Caller ID), hang up and call us at 402-375-1733 to check on your account status, or come visit us in person.