FBI warns college students in Nebraska & Iowa about student loan, tuition repayment scam

The FBI's Omaha Division is warning college students, in Iowa and Nebraska, about a phone scam involving student loan and tuition repayments.

At least eight states have received calls involving someone claiming to be an FBI agent demanding repayment for school loans and tuition. The repayments would be done via MoneyGram or other methods, and not through the school.

The caller has known the name of the person and contacted them on the victim's cell or at work. The caller has also threatened to arrest the victim or prevent them from graduating if the fees are not paid.

The originating number used by the scammer is displayed as the Omaha Field Office in Iowa. The public is reminded the FBI does not call private citizens requesting money.

Here's the full press release from the FBI:

DES MOINES, IA - The FBI Omaha Division is warning college students in Iowa and Nebraska to be on alert for a phone scam that spoofs the FBI’s telephone number on the victim’s caller ID. FBI offices in at least eight states have received multiple calls reporting a scam involving someone claiming to be an FBI agent and demanding repayment for a school loan and tuition.

On occasion, the caller even threatens the victim with arrest and not graduating from school if the fees were not immediately satisfied via MoneyGram or some other method of payment, not through the school.

The caller often knows the name of the intended victim and has called a personal cell phone number, as well as a work number, to reach intended victims. In addition, the originating telephone number used by the scammer is displayed or “spoofed” as that of the telephone number of the FBI Omaha Field Office in the State of Iowa.

Scammers have spoofed the phone numbers of FBI offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, Montana, and Wisconsin.

The public is reminded that the FBI does not call private citizens requesting money.

There are a number of ways people with criminal intentions can obtain your name, phone number, or e-mail address. The FBI reminds you to limit the information you freely provide online, including on social media sites. Phone scammers typically use fear, intimidation, and threats to get a victim to send money.