Iowa State takes 20 Ohio natives to Akron on Saturday

After an overtime loss to Iowa last week, Iowa State will play their first road game on Saturday. The 1-1 Cyclones visit 1-1 Akron. It will be a homecoming for 20 ISU coaches and players, including head coach Matt Campbell, who are from Ohio.

One Ohio native having an impact is running back David Montgomery. The sophomore from Cincinnati had a season-high 112 yards rushing against Iowa and set personal bests with five receptions for 53 yards.

Montgomery ranks third in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game and leads the conference with three touchdowns on the ground. He says all the hard work has been done by the offensive line.

"I just knew that it would pay off eventually for those guys," said Montgomery. "All the praise and everything's that's happening with me, it really doesn't matter because it wouldn't have ever happened without those guys."

"You know if you barely get up to the second level or barely touch them that David's going to do something incredible," said sophomore center Julian Good-Jones. "Honestly if we have bad blocking he can turn it into a fifty yard gain so it's crazy."

The Cyclone defense has given up 68 points in two games, including 30 to Iowa after halftime last week. But linebacker Marcel Spears stood out.

The sophomore had 17 tackles against the Hawkeyes, the most for a Cyclone in four years. Spears ranks second in the Big 12, and ninth in the nation in tackles.

"I was always a hard worker but now I understand that the game is a lot faster," said Spears. "In order to be successful in it you have to have a high football IQ. You have to be smarter than your opponent."

Iowa State's only road win last year was at Kansas. Game time is 11:00 am Saturday on the CBS Sports Network.