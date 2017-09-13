Races return to Atokad Horse Track this Saturday

Siouxland horse lovers will be able to enjoy a day at the race track this Saturday.

Ho-Chunk, Incorporated will have three live races at the Atokad Horse Track in South Sioux City.

Like the event last September, there will be a one-furlong track.

Event-goers will have the chance to bet on the races.

And before the event starts, there will be activities for families to enjoy.

There will be face painting, pony rides, and a bounce house among other things.

There will also be food and live music.

"Our purpose is just to really keep the tradition of racing alive," Alexcia Boggs, development director for Ho-Chunk, Inc. "It has a rich history in this area. And, I believe that's why we have hundreds and hundreds of people that went to our first one last year. And so, we're hoping that we double that attendance."

The activities start at 1 p.m. and the races will begin at 3 p.m.

Organizers say they hope to have more races in the future.

They don't have any official dates set at this time.

Ho-Chunk officials say they are still working on bringing a restaurant bar to the race track site as well.