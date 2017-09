Iowa prison officials don't plan to reopen a community corrections facility, in Sheldon, that had been temporarily closed because of budget cuts.

That facility, and three other satellite prisons closed, last February.

None of them will be considered for reopening in the state Department of Corrections' 2018 budget request to the Legislature.

The closures were one step the corrections director took to help comply with $5.5 million budget reduction.

An Iowa prison spokesman says staff at those locations were offered positions elsewhere in the department.