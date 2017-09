The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office says a black bear has been spotted near Montezuma, Iowa.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It was seen just southeast of Montezuma.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bear has shown no signs of aggressive behavior and should not be considered a threat to the public.

If you see the bear, officials say to leave it alone and keep your distance.

Call the Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679 to let them know where the bear was seen.