Defense Secretary Mattis to visit Offutt Air Force Base - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Defense Secretary Mattis to visit Offutt Air Force Base

Posted:
Photo Credit: Amber I. Smith / DoD Photo Credit: Amber I. Smith / DoD
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) -

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis is set to visit U.S. Strategic Command headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base south of Omaha.
   
Offutt officials say Mattis will make the stop Thursday and receive briefings.
   
The visit will be Mattis' first trip to the StratCom headquarters since being appointed as Secretary of Defense.
   
StratCom employs nuclear, cyber, space, global strike, joint electronic warfare, missile defense and intelligence capabilities to deter aggression against the U.S. and respond if deterrence fails. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.